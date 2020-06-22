Samsung Galaxy A51 update brings new camera features

Samsung launched the Galaxy A51 several months ago and started pushing regular security updates, accompanied by some software improvements. Back in May, an individual interface was updated to OneUI 2.1, however, many camera features were missing, and now the Korean manufacturer fixed the matter.

The update is version A515FXXU3BTF4 / A515FOLM3BTE8 / A515FXXU3BTE7 and is 336.45 MB in proportions. In addition to stability improvements and bug fixes, there are now Single take, My filters, Night hyperlapse features in the camera app.

The Single take feature records a quick video of an interesting moment, and then the AI suggests a variety of different photos, gifs, and short videos which can be easily shared on social media marketing. My filters allows you to create your own design of photos with different styles and colors for future shots. The Night Hyperlapse is exactly what the name suggests – creating hyperlapse videos with the Night Mode settings.

The update is first seeding in Malaysia but should hit phones in other markets in the following days. There can also be the regular security patch, dated June 1, 2020, which comes with further improvements to performance.

