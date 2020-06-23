Samsung Galaxy A51 Starts Receiving Missing Camera Features From One UI 2.1 Update: Report

Samsung Galaxy A51 has started receiving some camera features which were supposed to be contained in the previous One UI 2.1 update, according to a new report. These features include Single Take, My filters, in addition to Night hyperlapse, and have started rolling out to the Galaxy A51 in firmware version A515FXXU3BTF4 in Malaysia. The report states that there were added features which have not made their solution to the Galaxy A51 by yet. Along with the three new camera features, the update also brings the June 2020 security patch.

As per the report by Tizenhelp, the update changelog shows three new camera features including Single simply take, My filters, and Night hyperlapse for the Galaxy A51. Single take mode allows users to capture video and photos for 10 seconds. The My filter mode, since the name suggests, allows users to add different filters on the photos. Lastly, the Night hyperlapse mode allows for low light hyperlapse videos on the Samsung Galaxy A51. The camera features were supposed to make their solution to the Galaxy A51 with the One UI 2.1 update it started receiving in early May with firmware version A515FXXU3BTD4. It also brought new features like AR Emoji, a fresh Gallery app, improved Samsung Keyboard, Music Share, and Quick Share features, however, not every feature eventually made its solution to the Galaxy A51. The latest Samsung Galaxy A51 update, according to the report, also brings device stability improvements, bug fixes, and performance improvements.

The A515FXXU3BTF4 update is 336MB in dimensions and brings the June 1, 2020 security patch. As of now, the update has rolled out in Malaysia and it is unclear when it’ll make its way to other regions, Tizenhelp notes. However, to check when you yourself have received the update over-the-air, head to Settings > Software update.

According to the report, there have been some other camera features which were supposed to reach the Samsung Galaxy A51 in May including AR Zone, Live Caption mode, and Pro Mode. Samsung has not shared any info on if so when these features will reach the Galaxy A51.

