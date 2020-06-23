Samsung Galaxy A51 Review | NDTV Gadgets 360

Samsung is bolstering its A-series lineup with brand-new models, beginning with the Galaxy A71 and Galaxy A51, which it announced early in the day this month. The Galaxy A51 had been launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 23,999. This new smartphone brings some iterative updates to the current Galaxy A50s (Review) so that the series fresh and relevant.

According to Samsung, the Galaxy A51 is one of the first phones in the series to sport an Infinity-O display and a macro camera. Apart from these highlight features, it has most of the same specifcations as its predecessor, including its AMOLED display, processor, and design aesthetic. There isn’t a large amount of competition as of this price level, other than the Redmi K20 Pro (Review) and Redmi K20 (Review), which could be an advantage for Samsung.

So, is this new lower mid-range offering worth considering on the current competition? Let’s take a peek.

Samsung Galaxy A51 design

The body of the Samsung Galaxy A51 has a similar design compared to that of the Galaxy A50s. We have an all-polycarbonate body, that is fairly light at just 172g, and quite slim too, measuring just 7.9mm in thickness. The glossy human anatomy is vulnerable to picking up fingerprints but they truly are not too visible on our Prism Crush Black unit. The finish of the rear is just a little slippery too, but thankfully Samsung provides a case in the box.

The biggest change is the Infinity-O display, which we’re seeing for initially on a Galaxy A-series phone. It’s essentially an individual hole in the upper middle of the display, just like what we saw on the Galaxy Note 10+ (Review). Samsung may possibly not have changed the look of your body too much, but having a hole-punch display does give this phone a premium look, which we appreciate. The Galaxy A51 uses a Super AMOLED panel with a full-HD+ resolution, which produces punchy colours and good sharpness. It looks striking from leading, thanks to slim bezels all over.

The Samsung Galaxy A51 looks classy and does not weigh much

Button placement is ergonomic, and on the best side, we now have a tray for two Nano-SIM cards and a microSD card. At the bottom, we now have the usual headphone socket, USB Type-C port, and speaker grille. The back of the Galaxy A51 includes a familiar-looking camera bump, but there’s now a fourth camera. The bump does not protrude a lot of, which is good.

The Galaxy A51 ships with the typical accessories, which are a 15W fast charger, a Type-C cable, a headset, a SIM eject tool, and a case.

Samsung Galaxy A51 specifications and software

Samsung has stuck with the same Exynos 9611 processor as the Galaxy A50s, which in 2020 and as of this price, feels a bit weak. The Galaxy A51 can be obtained with 6GB or 8GB of RAM, and both variants have 128GB of internal storage. Other specifications include dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS, NFC, and FM radio. The usual sensors are present, which phone also offers Widevine L1 certification. The Galaxy A51 supports Samsung Pay, to help you use it for contactless payments.

The computer software running with this phone out-of-the-box is Samsung’s One UI 2.0, which is predicated on Android 10. The new version looks and feels similar to earlier versions of One UI that individuals have used before, but Samsung has made some tweaks to improve an individual experience. It’s now much easier to change the wallpaper as there’s a dedicated menu with this, instead of getting redirected to the Themes app.

One UI 2.0 is highly polished and is founded on Android 10

Other little changes include the positioning of permission access notifications from apps, which now show up in the bottom of the screen as opposed to the middle. The ‘Device care’ sub-menu has a new look too; battery usage can now be tracked for the past 7 days and not just from the last time the phone was fully charged; and you can now change the lockscreen app icons, swapping the default dialler or camera shortcuts for DnD or flashlight toggles.

There’s still some bloatware pre-installed, including third-party apps plus some of Samsung’s own apps such as Samsung Shop, but most of them could be uninstalled. Samsung has also added some India-specific features to the Galaxy A51, like the ability to organise your SMS messages in the shape of visual cards, multilingual predictive typing, and Smart Crop, which claims to detect the most relevant part of a screenshot and lets you crop it with a single tap. We discovered that the Smart Crop feature works best if there’s a graphic within the screenshot.

Samsung Galaxy A51 performance and battery life

The Galaxy A51 feels much like the Galaxy A50 in terms of day-to-day usage. The slim and light form factor is something we really liked. Navigating the interface was relatively quick, however it didn’t feel very fluid. There were some times when we noticed a little lag in the machine animations. Benchmark performance was decent; like what a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 or 665 SoC would achieve. At Samsung’s selling price for this phone though, that is clearly a bit underwhelming.

In AnTuTu, we got a score of 1,86,220 points, while in GFXbench’s T-Rex test, we managed 42fps. The back of the phone did get a bit warm when gaming and running stressful apps, but never uncomfortably so. Thankfully, the Exynos 9611 SoC is pretty competent at graphics. PUBG Mobile and Asphalt 9: Legends both ran well, with good framerates.

The in-display fingerprint sensor in the Samsung Galaxy A51 is just a bit sluggish

Biometric authentication is effective but it is a little slow. The in-display fingerprint sensor takes a while before it authenticates you and unlocks the phone, and it’s really the same story with facial recognition.

The Galaxy A51 supports Dolby Atmos but only if you have wired headphones plugged in. Audio quality is strictly average with the bundled headset, but this phone sounds better with a higher grade of after-market headphones. The bottom-firing speaker isn’t very loud but is sufficient for personal listening. The display is one of the most readily useful aspects of this phone. Brightness is very good and colours look lively, helping to make watching any content very enjoyable.

Samsung has used a 4,000mAh battery for the Galaxy A51, and it posted a decent runtime of 14 hours and 55 minutes in our HD video loop test. We easily got a full day’s worth of regular use, with enough power remaining to get us through still another half day. There is fast charging, and we managed to charge the battery to 67 percent in a hour. Charging it completely took a tad bit more than two hours. It’s relatively quick, but not as quick as others in this segment such as the Redmi K20 Pro, which charges up to 80 percent in a hour.

Samsung Galaxy A51 cameras

Samsung has added a brand new 5-megapixel macro camera to the three types of cameras that were on the Galaxy A50s. They include a 48-megapixel primary sensor; a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera; and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

In One UI 2.0, the camera app has been reworked a bit, now has slightly different-looking icons. Most of the shooting modes may also be now clubbed together in the “MORE” menu, nevertheless, you can add them to the key viewfinder interface if needed.

The main camera captures oversampled 12-megapixel photos automatically but you can shoot at the full 48-megapixel resolution if needed. This option is hidden away in the aspect ratio menu. Under good light, the Galaxy A51 was able to capture step by step shots of objects that have been in the centre of the frame. However, objects towards the edges an average of looked only a little blurry and were comparatively softer.

Landscape shot taken with the Samsung Galaxy A51 (tap for full-sized image)

Wide-angle shot taken with the Samsung Galaxy A51 (tap for full-sized image)

Close-up shot taken with the Samsung Galaxy A51 (tap for full-sized image)

Macro shot taken with the Samsung Galaxy A51 (tap for full-sized image)

In low light, the primary camera captured great colours, and details were fairly well represented with not a lot of noise. There’s a separate Night mode, but we didn’t find it to make a factor compared to shots taken in the conventional photo mode, as the Scene Optimiser automatically adjusts parameters when it detects low light.

The wide-angle camera captures far more of any scene in the frame but it does introduce some pretty bad barrel distortion. Even after enabling the “Ultra wide lens correction” option, some shots still looked unnaturally warped. Photos shot with this camera in low light looked visibly darker and had poorer details. Night mode doesn’t help much here either.

Live-focus mode blurs out backgrounds for an even more dramatic look. Image quality is good and the depth camera helps the Galaxy A51 do a decent job of edge detection. You can adjust the degree of blur here, but additional effects with this mode such as for example spot colour, etc that we’ve seen on other Galaxy phones, are missing.

Close-ups proved quite good too. Focusing speed is adequate under good lighting and we managed to capture some decent shots. You can get a whole lot closer to your subject with all the macro camera. Colours weren’t bad and the sensor picks up a good bit of detail.

Low-light shot taken with the Samsung Galaxy A51 (tap for full-sized image)

Wide-angle low-light shot taken with the Samsung Galaxy A51 (tap for full-sized image)

Selfie taken with the Samsung Galaxy A51 (tap for full-sized image)

The Galaxy A51 can shoot video at as much as 4K, but without any stabilisation. Video quality is not bad if shot under good light, in low light, clips are grainy and details are weak. You do get stabilisation at 1080p, but as a result, gleam noticeable shimmer effect when walking about. Continuous autofocus is also somewhat sluggish. This shimmer effect is amplified in low light, and looks jarring. You may use the ‘super-steady’ shooting mode, which uses the wide-angle camera to record video. The stabilisation is better, but details are weaker.

The front 32-megapixel camera captures 12-megapixel or 8-megapixel oversampled shots, with regards to the perspective you select. Selfies generally speaking weren’t clear. Skin tones were smoothened a bit too much and shots ended up looking a little dull overall. Details were good in low light, but with a small lack in sharpness.

Other shooting modes include Pro, Panorama, Food, Hyperlapse, Super slow-mo, and Slow motion, which we now have seen before on Samsung phones. You can access Bixby Vision and AR Emojis through the camera app. The Galaxy A51 also supports AR Doodle, which we first saw on the Galaxy S10 series.

Verdict

Samsung has launched the Galaxy A51 at a slightly higher price than the Galaxy A50s (Review) when it first debuted. For this more money, you get a fourth rear camera, an even more modern-looking hole-punch display, and much more RAM. Currently, Samsung has only launched the 6GB variant in India, coming in at Rs. 23,999. The company’s internet site however mentions the existence of an 8GB RAM option, but that doesn’t seem to be avialable yet.

Power users will instantly argue that the Redmi K20 Pro (Review) offers far better performance for Rs. 1,000 more, and has the exact same amounts of RAM and storage — and so they wouldn’t be wrong. The Redmi K20 Pro gets you a flagship-grade processor, an HDR display, more premium materials, and better cameras. If you’ll be gaming a lot, then yes, the Redmi K20 Pro will be the more very wise choice. In fact, for a little less money, you might like to get the Redmi K20 (Review), that is also very capable.

However, there is something quite likeable about the Galaxy A51, and despite its not-so-great pricing, it will attract those buying a polished experience. You get Android 10 out-of-the-box, a slim and light human body, Samsung Pay, solid battery life, a crisp enough display, not to mention the Samsung brand. We would have preferred a more powerful processor as of this price; the biometric sensors aren’t the quickest and the overall camera performance is just a little underwhelming.

Even the Samsung Galaxy A50s offers good value now at its new starting price of Rs. 19,990. However, if you’re searching for something a tad bit more future-proof, it might make sense to skip the Galaxy A50s and go for the Galaxy A51 instead.