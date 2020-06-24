Samsung Galaxy A51 Now Available With Cashback, No-Cost EMI Offers in India: Price, Specifications

Samsung on Wednesday announced a bunch of offers for the Samsung Galaxy A51 smartphone in India. The South Korean tech giant had recently launched the 8GB + 128GB variant of the Galaxy A51 in the country in three colour options. It is available to get via Amazon India. The phone comes with a Infinity-O Display and comes with a quad rear camera setup. The Galaxy A51 also carries octa-core Exynos 9611 SoC plus a 4,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy A51 price in India, offers

The Samsung Galaxy A51 carries a cost of Rs. 27,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant in India. Its 6GB + 126GB model can be obtained for Rs. 25,250 in the nation. Both the variants can be obtained in Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush Blue, Prism Crush White colour options.

Customers about to buy the 8GB RAM variant of Samsung Galaxy A52 can avail a cashback of Rs. 1,500 with credit or debit card from HDFC, ICICI and SBI. They also can select a no-cost EMI offer. Consumers can further choose additional upgrade bonus of Rs. 1,500 with the upgrade offer.

Samsung is also offering Samsung Care+ for both 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM variants of Galaxy A51 till June 30, where clients can purchase an Accidental Damage and Liquid Damage package, worth Rs. 1,099 for Rs. 699 only.

Galaxy A51 is available to get via major offline and online channels including Amazon India.

Samsung Galaxy A51 specifications

Coming to the specifications, the dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy A51 runs Android 10 with One UI 2.0 at the top that can be upgraded to One UI 2.1. The phone comes with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) Infinity-O Display and is powered by octa-core Exynos 9611 SoC, paired with around 8GB of RAM.

It has a quad rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor having an f/2.0 lens, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera having an f/2.0 aperture, a 5-megapixel macro camera having an f/2.4 aperture, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.2 lens. For selfies and video calling, Samsung has provided a 32-megapixel front camera.

Its 128GB onboard storage can be expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Lastly, the Galaxy A51 carries a 4,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging.

