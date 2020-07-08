Samsung Galaxy A51 and A71 get new camera features

Samsung is going with a new update today, and this one is headed to both the Galaxy A51 and the Galaxy A71. These are probably their best selling devices, in that order, so it is sensible that it might take care of them on the program front.

And caring for them it really is. Samsung is pushing features like Single take, My filters, and Night hyperlapse to those two handsets, features previously spotted on flagships. Of course the cameras on the A51 and A71 are nowhere near flagship level, but some people may find these new features useful however.

You also get Quick Share and Music Share, while the keyboard and Gallery apps are increasingly being updated too. You can translate text directly from the keyboard tray, along with undo/redo the newest action with a two finger left or right swipe on the keyboard. In Gallery, Clean View groups around 100 consecutively shot pictures into a bundle, and Quick Crop does what it says on the tin when you’re zoomed into a picture.

Additionally, you can expect the entire system stability to be improved, and the same is true of security. Of course the typical bug fixes are in too. The update comes with build A515FXXU3BTF4 for the A51, and A715FXXU2ATG1 for the A71, even though there may be regional variations between build strings.

