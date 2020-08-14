Samsung Galaxy A51 5G UW available now on Verizon for $550

Verizon’s cheapest 5G smartphone is now available from the carrier. The Samsung Galaxy A51 5G UW supports Verizon’s mmWave network and will eventually support the carrier’s lowband 5G network, expected to launch later this year.

The Galaxy A51 5G UW is powered by the Snapdragon 765G chipset and paired with 6GB of RAM. There’s 128GB of base storage on board, expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. The midrange Samsung phone has a 6.5-inch FHD Super AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution and features a punch hole cutout with a 32MP selfie camera.

Around back, the main quad-camera setup consists of a 48MP main camera, 12MP ultra wide camera, 5MP depth sensor, and a 5MP macro camera. The phone is powered by a 4,500 mAh battery with support for fast charging.

The phone is now available from Verizon for a full price of $550. The device can be had for a promotional price of $360 after monthly statement credits when you activate it on a select Unlimited plan. The phone is only available in “Prism Bricks Blue”.

