Samsung Galaxy A51 5G review

Introduction

Samsung is bringing 5G to the masses with the Galaxy A51 5G and the Galaxy A71 5G. We have the smaller one for review to find out what’s changed from the 4G version with the inclusion of the next-gen connectivity.

For starters, the chipset is different – it’s the Exynos 980 that’s bringing that 5G capability and, along side it, a bump in performance within the modest 9611 SoC of the older model. A larger battery can be among the new bits, a welcome upgrade to meet the increased power demand.

If you’re willing to pay the premium for 5G this early in its adoption, even on a midranger just like the A51 5G, chances are you’ll enjoy a more upmarket build and Samsung has obliged. It’s replaced the plastic midframe by having an aluminum one. This remodeling, complete with the battery capacity bump and the extra antennas all implies that the A51 5G is currently 15g weightier – a not insignificant increase that robs it of all claims for lightness.

And that’s about every thing that’s changed when going from 4G to 5G on the Galaxy A51. Here’s an instant refresher on the other key specs.

Samsung Galaxy A51 5G specs

Body: 158.9×73.6×8.7mm, 187g; Glass front (Gorilla Glass 3), plastic right back, aluminum frame; Colors: Prism Cube Black, Prism Cube White, Prism Cube Pink.

158.9×73.6×8.7mm, 187g; Glass front (Gorilla Glass 3), plastic right back, aluminum frame; Colors: Prism Cube Black, Prism Cube White, Prism Cube Pink. Display: 6.5″ Super AMOLED, 1080x2400px resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, 405ppi.

6.5″ Super AMOLED, 1080x2400px resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, 405ppi. Chipset: Exynos 980 (8 nm): Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Cortex-A77 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex A55); Mali-G76 MP5.

Exynos 980 (8 nm): Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Cortex-A77 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex A55); Mali-G76 MP5. Memory: 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM; UFS 2.1; microSDXC (hybrid slot).

128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM; UFS 2.1; microSDXC (hybrid slot). OS/Software: Android 10, One UI 2.

Android 10, One UI 2. Rear cameras: Wide (main) : 48 MP, f/2.0, 26mm, 1/2.0″, 0.8µm, PDAF; Ultra wide angle : 12 MP, f/2.2, 123˚; Macro : 5 MP, f/2.4; Depth : 5 MP, f/2.2; LIGHT EMITTING DIODE flash, panorama, HDR.

: 48 MP, f/2.0, 26mm, 1/2.0″, 0.8µm, PDAF; : 12 MP, f/2.2, 123˚; : 5 MP, f/2.4; : 5 MP, f/2.2; LIGHT EMITTING DIODE flash, panorama, HDR. Front camera: 32 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, 0.8µm; HDR.

32 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, 0.8µm; HDR. Video capture: Rear camera : [email protected], [email protected]/120fps; gyro-EIS; Front camera : [email protected]

: [email protected], [email protected]/120fps; gyro-EIS; : [email protected] Battery: 4500mAh; Fast charging 15W.

4500mAh; Fast charging 15W. Misc: Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass; NFC; Radio, RDS, recording; ANT+.

Samsung Galaxy A51 5G unboxing

The Galaxy A51 5G will come in the same retail packaging because the 4G version, but proudly flying a 5G banner. It’s an effective cardboard box with a lid instead of lesser A-series models that replace the lid with a sleeve.

Inside the box there is a full pair of accessories. A 15W Samsung Adaptive Fast Charging adapter is bundled, maxing out the phone’s charging capability, and there’s a USB-A-to-C cable to go with it. A couple of earbuds with a three button remote is included and a soft silicone case will give your phone protection straight from the box.