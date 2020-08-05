Samsung Galaxy A51 5G lands in the US on August 7 for $499.99

Samsung is making 5G more available for individuals in the US beginning today, with the launch of the Galaxy A51 5G.

The phone will land at T-Mobile andSamsung com on August 7, and will be priced at $49999 It follows the Galaxy A71 5G, which Samsung launched in the US back in June for $59999

The Galaxy A51 5G UW will be readily available at Verizon on August13 Metro will offer it too at some concealed point, with extra provider and retail partners to follow.

The A51 5G has a 6.5″ 1080 x2400 Super AMOLED touchscreen with a focused hole-punch for the 32 MP selfie video camera, 128 GB of storage, 6 or 8GB of RAM, and a quad rear video camera setup (48 MP primary, 12 MP ultrawide, 5 MP macro, 5 MP depth sensing unit).

If the US variation ends up being similar to the global design, then anticipate to see the Exynos 980 chipset at the helm, and a 4,500 mAh battery with 15 W charging. The A51 5G runs Android 10 with One UI 2 on top.

