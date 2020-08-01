Samsung Galaxy A51 (128GB, 4GB) 6.5″, 48MP Quad Camera, Dual SIM GSM Unlocked A515F/DS- Global 4G LTE International Model – Prism Crush Blue



Price: $286.99

(as of Aug 01,2020 07:43:54 UTC – Details)



A51’s Infinity-O Display optimizes visual symmetry. Now you can game, watch, surf, and multi-task without interruption on a 6.5″ FHD+ widescreen display—all powered by Super AMOLED technology. Enjoy a smartphone experience that minimizes the bezel and maximizes each inch of screen space. The rhythmical pattern of A51’s design theme comes in smooth and elegant pastel shades including Prism Crush Black, White, Blue and Pink. A premium gloss finish adds the perfect touch of style to its sleek and slim body, perfectly blending of style with in-hand comfort. Go ultra high-res with a 48MP Main Cam for crisp, clear photos day and night. A 123° 12MP Ultra Wide Cam captures more of the view. Choose the upgraded 5MP Macro Cam for highly refined close-ups, and make sure the subject always stands out with the 5MP Depth Camera’s multiple Live Focus effects.

Display: 6.5 inches Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen w/ Corning Gorilla Glass 3 – Resolution: 1080 x 2400 pixels

Main Camera (Quad): 48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP w/ LED flash, panorama, HDR – Selfie Camera: 32 MP w/ HDR

Platform: OS Android – Chipset: Exynos 9611 – Processor: Octa-core (4×2.3 GHz Cortex-A73 & 4×1.7 GHz Cortex-A53) – Graphics: Mali-G72 MP3

Sensors: Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass

Wi-Fi: 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot – Bluetooth: 5.0, A2DP, LE – GPS: Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS