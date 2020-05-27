Samsung Galaxy A50 Starts Receiving Android 10 Update With OneUI 2 in India Again: Report

Samsung Galaxy A50 customers in India have actually apparently begun receiving Android 10 update with March 2020 protection spot and also OneUI2 Samsung initially began pressing out the Android 10 update to Galaxy A50 customers in March however quit the rollout as customers apparently grumbled concerning software application insects. As per a brand-new report, the Android 10 update has actually reactivated for the Galaxy A50 The phones will certainly be upgraded to firmware variation A505 FDDU4BTC8 with the current update, together with obtaining the functions of Android 10 based OneUI 2.

According to a report by SamMobile, the Galaxy A50 in India is receiving firmware variation A505 FDDU4BTC8, and also its dimension is 1.7 GB. It brings numerous renovations that you get out of the current variation ofAndroid Galaxy A50 customers currently obtain Dark Mode, smoother computer animations, in addition to OneUI 2 renovations to the interface with more clear application symbols and also system colours. It brings March 2020 protection spot too. The report likewise kept in mind that some applications like the Calculator, Samsung Internet, Samsung Health, and also Samsung Notes will certainly need to be upgraded separately.

To check if you have actually obtained the update, most likely to Settings > > System update and also if you see the update right here, faucet on Download and also mount If you do not see any kind of update, it must reach you in the coming days.

The initial Android 10 update for Galaxy A50 customers in India featured the February 2020 protection spot and also the customers that had actually upgraded their phones after that are likewise currently apparently receiving a 150 MEGABYTES update with insect repairs.

The Samsung Galaxy A50 released back in February of 2019 with Android 9 Pie with OneUI ahead. The phone is powered by the octa-core Exynos 9610 SoC with approximately 6GB of RAM and also 64 GB of onboard storage space. It has a three-way back electronic camera configuration and also a notch for the selfie electronic camera.

