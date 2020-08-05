Samsung Galaxy A42 5G passes through Geekbench

An unidentified Samsung gadget sporting design code SM-A426 B and thought to be the Galaxy A42 5G has actually passed through Geekbench, exposing essential specifications while doing so.

The phone runs Android 10 and has 4GB RAM onboard. The motherboard area in the listing points out “lito” which represents the Snapdragon 765 G SoC and the information discussed in the processor details area likewise hint towards the exact same, however the source code of the websites informs a various story.

The code notes the GPU on the gadget as Adreno 619 rather of Snapdragon 765 G’s Adreno620 This may lead some to think that Galaxy A42 5G will have the Snapdragon 690 SoC under the hood, however it deserves pointing out that Snapdragon 690 features Adreno 619 L.

There’s no word from Samsung yet about the Galaxy A42 5G, however the smart device was found on China’s 3C last month with a battery having actually a ranked capability of 4,860 mAh.

Previous reports declare the Galaxy A42 5G will have 128 GB of storage and it will show up in early 2021.

