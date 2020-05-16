Samsung Galaxy A41 up for pre-orders in the Netherlands

The Samsung Galaxy A41 unveiled in March is now up for pre-orders in the Netherlands. It’s priced at 299 and you’ll pre-book one from Samsung’s official Dutch web site. It has three coloration choices – Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush White, and Prism Crush Blue.

The Galaxy A41 is powered by the Helio P65 SoC and boots Android 10 with One UI 2.zero on prime. The smartphone has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage on board, and it additionally comes with a devoted microSD card slot for storage enlargement by up to 512GB.

The Galaxy A41 boasts a 6.1″ Super AMOLED Infinity-U show of FullHD+ decision that has a fingerprint reader beneath for biometric authentication.











Galaxy A41 in Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush White, and Prism Crush Blue colours

For pictures, the smartphone comes with a complete of 4 cameras – a 25MP selfie shooter on the entrance, and a triple digital camera setup on the again comprising a 48MP major, 8MP ultrawide and 5MP depth sensor items.

The Galaxy A41 packs a 3,500 mAh battery, which fees at up to 15W by way of a USB-C port.

Source (in Dutch)