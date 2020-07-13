Samsung Galaxy A41 review – GSMArena.com tests

Introduction

The Galaxy A lineup has enjoyed a warm reception over the past two years. Samsung managed to put the series back on track to success with a swift switch from premium mid-rangers towards cheaper AMOLED-driven smartphones. And the cheaper A-series phones like Galaxy A41 are gathering the most attention. This particular model is among the most compact handsets you can buy today.

There is a lot to like about the new Galaxy A41. It is built around a nearly bezel-less 6.1″ Super AMOLED screen, but believe it or not – it is one of the smallest and lightweight smartphones in 2020. With a height of 150mm and weight of 150 grams, the A41 is going to fit easily in every pocket.

The Galaxy A41 has a trio of snappers on the back and a snappy enough hardware to take on most of the tasks. The One UI gets better and cleaner with each iteration and the A41 has the latest version 2.1 on top of Android 10.

Finally, the Galaxy A41 is priced very attractively around the €250 mark, making it not only one of the smallest, but one of the cheapest phones with a Super AMOLED screen, very sharp at that.

Samsung Galaxy A41 specs:

Body: 149.9×69.8×7.9mm, 152g; Plastic body and frame;

149.9×69.8×7.9mm, 152g; Plastic body and frame; Display: 6.1″ Super AMOLED, 1080x2400px resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, 431ppi.

6.1″ Super AMOLED, 1080x2400px resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, 431ppi. Chipset: Mediatek MT6768 Helio P65 (12nm): Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.7 GHz Cortex-A55); Mali-G52 MC2.

Mediatek MT6768 Helio P65 (12nm): Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.7 GHz Cortex-A55); Mali-G52 MC2. Memory: 64GB 4GB RAM; eMMC 5.1; microSDXC (dedicated slot).

64GB 4GB RAM; eMMC 5.1; microSDXC (dedicated slot). OS/Software: Android 10, One UI 2.0.

Android 10, One UI 2.0. Rear camera: Wide (main): 48 MP, f/2.0, 26mm, 1/2.0″, 0.8µm, PDAF; Ultrawide angle: 8 MP, f/2.2, 123°, 1/4.0″, 1.12µm; Depth: 5 MP, f/2.4; LED flash, panorama, HDR.

Wide (main): 48 MP, f/2.0, 26mm, 1/2.0″, 0.8µm, PDAF; Ultrawide angle: 8 MP, f/2.2, 123°, 1/4.0″, 1.12µm; Depth: 5 MP, f/2.4; LED flash, panorama, HDR. Front camera: 25 MP, f/2.2.

25 MP, f/2.2. Video capture: Rear camera: [email protected]; Front camera: [email protected]

Rear camera: [email protected]; Front camera: [email protected] Battery: 3,500mAh; Fast charging 15W.

3,500mAh; Fast charging 15W. Misc: Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass; FM radio, RDS, recording, NFC, 3.5mm jack.



There is one glaring omission that many of the Chinese competitors offer – a water-repellent coating on the internals. It sure isn’t a deal-breaking feature, but it may give you some extra peace of mind and we would appreciate for Samsung to eventually hop on this train, too.

Unboxing the Samsung Galaxy A41

The Galaxy A41 is packed with a rather cheap-looking paper box. It comes with a 15W charger and a black USB-C cable.

The bundle also includes a pair of cheap-looking pair of headphones with a mic.