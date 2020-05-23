Samsung Galaxy A31 to launch in India in first week of June, price tipped

The Samsung Galaxy A31 introduced in March will debut in India in the first week of June, experiences Indo-Asian News Service (IANS).

The information company, citing business sources, claims that Galaxy A31 can be priced at round INR23,000 ($300/280) in India and can be bought by on-line and offline channels throughout the nation.

The Samsung Galaxy A31 is constructed round a 6.4″ FullHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U show, that has a fingerprint reader beneath for biometric authentication.

The Galaxy A31 is powered by an octa-core processor, which is probably going a component of MediaTek’s Helio P65 SoC. The smartphone boots Android 10 with One UI 2.zero on prime, and has three reminiscence variations – 4GB/64GB, 4GB/128GB, and 6GB/128GB. It additionally comes with a microSD card slot, which permits storage enlargement by up to 512GB.

For images, the Galaxy A31 comes with a complete of 5 cameras – a 20MP selfie snapper on the entrance housed contained in the notch, and a quad digital camera setup on the again comprising a 48MP essential, 8MP ultrawide, 5MP macro and 5MP depth sensor modules.

The Galaxy A31 packs a 5,000 mAh battery which pulls energy by a USB-C port at up to 15W.

Source