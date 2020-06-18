Samsung Galaxy A31 Review | NDTV Gadgets 360

Making sense of Samsung’s Galaxy A and M series models is getting harder by the month, as new models are introduced with minor refreshes, but don’t always line up in a logical order. For example, the recent Galaxy M21 (Review) was basically a Galaxy M30s (Review) with an alternative selfie camera, but going by the model names, it’s impossible to make that connection.

While some models in the A and M series have slight overlaps in pricing, there’s still a relatively clear distinction involving the series themselves. Generally speaking, most models in the A series generally have better finishes and fancier features such as for example in-display fingerprint sensors, as the M series prioritises low prices.

Today, we’ll be testing Samsung’s new Galaxy A31, which, on paper, should succeed the Galaxy A30s. Compared to the latter, the new model offers a fourth rear camera, a bigger battery, a greater-resolution display, full support for Samsung Pay, and of course a higher price tag. Available in just just one configuration with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for Rs. 21,999, does the Galaxy A31 deserve a spot inside our coveted listing of top phones under Rs. 25,000?. Let’s take a glance.

The Samsung Galaxy A31 features a ‘Prism Crush’ pattern on the back

Samsung Galaxy A31 Design: Been there, seen that

Even though the design of the Galaxy A31 isn’t exactly fresh for a budget Samsung device, I do such as the fact that it’s slim and light. The all-polycarbonate human anatomy feels quite sturdy nonetheless it does grab fingerprints easily. The phone has a noticeably thick chin below the screen, and an Infinity-U cutout towards the top for the selfie camera.

There’s an enormous SIM tray on the left, for just two SIM cards and a microSD card. The headphone jack, USB Type-C port, and a speaker have reached the bottom. The back features Samsung’s Prism Crush pattern, of which we now have the blue variant. This phone can be available in right back and white trims. The quad-camera cluster at the trunk is a rectangular module and doesn’t bulge outward much.

Overall, the Galaxy A31 was comfortable to use on a regular basis during this review. It’s just a little wide, and reaching the the top of display isn’t the easiest, but One UI has gestures to help with this particular. After seeing many phones in the series with the same pattern on the rear, the design has started to feel a little boring at this point. The box contents are pretty standard too: there’s a silicone case, a charger, a USB cable, and a headset.

The Samsung Galaxy A31 comes with a Super AMOLED display

Samsung Galaxy A31 Display: AMOLED never disappoints

The Galaxy A31 features a sharp 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED display. I discovered it to be more than adequate when it comes to brightness, even yet in the daytime. Colours were a bit too rich for my taste in the default ‘Vivid’ mode, but this can be toned down in the settings. The display is flat, without any curves on the sides, but there are no sharp edges either so performing gestures isn’t a problem.

There’s an in-display fingerprint sensor, which isn’t very swift but is effective as long as you give it a strong press. The time taken up to wake the screen, combined with the fingerprint animations, make this whole process feel a bit laggy. I usually relied on face recognition, that we found to be quicker. The always-on display has basic customisations such as the capability to show what song is playing, and a choice of different clock styles.

Samsung Galaxy A31 Performance: Quite disappointing

Despite its decent build quality and good display, its performance is a big issue. Samsung has used the MediaTek Helio P65 octa-core SoC, and I’d have no problem with it on a phone that costs Rs. 10,000, but I certainly do not expect it on a thing that costs above Rs. 20,000. Compared to even the Galaxy M21, which uses the Exynos 9611 and costs a lot less, the Galaxy A31 is slower in most of the popular benchmarks.

Samsung’s One UI v2.1, centered on Android 10, also feels a bit sluggish overall. There’s a persistent hint of stutter in the animations, and lag when I was switching between apps. It did not hamper usage too much but having to wait that extra second or two for things to happen is not an event I are expecting at this price. One UI itself is pretty feature-rich with lots of shortcuts, themes, and gestures to play around with. There’s also Dolby Atmos, but limited to wired and wireless headphones.

The MediaTek Helio P65 in the Samsung Galaxy A31 was not the best choice only at that price

The Galaxy A31 supports Google’s Widevine L1 certification, which means video streaming apps can play content at the display’s native resolution. The single speaker gets fairly loud but the audio quality is strictly average. Simple games run well, but weightier titles such as for example Asphalt 9: Legends and even PUBG Mobile ran at reduced graphics settings. Gameplay was tolerable but they did not look just like they should have. I also noticed a little bit of heating when playing games for longer durations.

Samsung Galaxy A31 Cameras: The disappointment continues

Okay, up to now the Galaxy A31 isn’t looking too appealing, but perhaps it could redeem it self with its camera performance. The four cameras on the rear include a primary 48-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with a wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel depth camera, and a 5-megapixel macro camera. The apertures of all the cameras aren’t especially impressive, with even the main one on the key camera being just f/2.0. The front camera uses a 20-megapixel sensor.

The camera app should be familiar to most Samsung users, though I did look for a few missing features which ought to have now been there. Keeping in mind the price tag on the phone and its own positioning in the series, it’s a little odd not to have 4K video recording as an option, and even a Night mode for low-light stills. Pro mode is crippled, without any option to adjust the shutter speed. Autofocus speed is decent, but this phone tends to search for focus in low light.

Samsung Galaxy A31 landscape camera sample (tap to see full-sized image)

Samsung Galaxy A31 wide-angle camera sample (tap to see full-sized image)

​Samsung Galaxy A31 macro camera sample (tap to see full-sized image)

You do get Samsung’s ‘Scene optimiser’ AI engine, and the capability to save stills and video in the HEIF and HEVC formats. Under good light, the key sensor captures decent-looking photos. Images are captured as 12-megapixel shots by default however, you can shoot at the total 48-megapixel resolution if needed. In low light, noise is suppressed well but details lack, which is noticeable when you zoom in to photos a bit. Close-ups shot under good light fare better, with good details and colours, but due to shutter lag, even slight movements can cause blurring.

The wide-angle camera captures comparatively weaker details, and HDR isn’t as effective as on the main camera. In low light, details are much worse and there’s no Night mode to simply help salvage shots.

Live Focus works decently well, and the amount of back ground blur may be adjusted for portrait shots. The macro camera does a fair job with extreme close-ups but I missed image quality to be much better than what I’ve seen from phones with 2-megapixel sensors.

​Samsung Galaxy A31 low-light camera sample (tap to see full-sized image)

​Samsung Galaxy A31 wide-angle low light camera sample (tap to see full-sized image)

​Samsung Galaxy A31 selfie camera sample (tap to see full-sized image)

Videos are limited to 1080p resolution, but quality is decent given ample light when shooting with the principal camera. The Galaxy A31 doesn’t offer even electronic stabilisation, so movements with the camera look jerky. You can not switch to the wide-angle camera while recording however, you can switch to it before you begin. As expected, video quality is simply about acceptable under good light but very poor in low light. There’s no stabilisation here either.

The selfie camera captures 12-megapixel stills automagically (8 megapixels if you pick a tighter crop). However, it is possible to shoot at the indigenous resolution too. Selfies are often usable when shooting outdoors, in daylight. Skin tones tend to look a little too warm and HDR can be a hit or miss, but it isn’t too bad. The camera struggles to replicate good details in low light, frequently leaving you with soft textures and weak details.

Overall, the cameras on the Galaxy A31 have become underwhelming and lack many features that you’d find in many phones that are expensive less.

Samsung Galaxy A31 Battery: Pretty good

If there is certainly one redeeming quality in regards to the Galaxy A31, then it will be battery life. The 5,000mAh battery lasted for 18 hours and 11 minutes inside our HD video loop test, which is great. Even with regular usage, I was easily in a position to go well beyond per day on a single charge. There is 15W fast charging, to help you charge the battery around 50 per cent in an hour, but filling it completely takes above two hours.

The Samsung Galaxy A31 feels like a wasted opportunity, making it hard to recommend

Verdict: Who could be the Samsung Galaxy A31 for?

I’m desperate for a good reason for the Galaxy A31 to exist, and I honestly cannot think about one. It seems as if Samsung has launched it simply to fill the price gap between the Galaxy A50s (Review) and the Galaxy A51 (Review) — either that would be a far better pick compared to Galaxy A31. Battery life is the main standout feature here, combined with the decent quality and display.

However, the middling SoC performance and underwhelming cameras are faults that are too glaring to ignore if you are paying significantly more than Rs. 20,000. Even if the purchase price were to drop, there are numerous more powerful and feature-rich options in the market such as for example Samsung’s own Galaxy A50s and Galaxy M31, or phones from Realme and Xiaomi.