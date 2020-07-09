Samsung Galaxy A31 review – GSMArena.com tests

Introduction

Navigating Samsung’s sprawling device lineup in 2020 is no easy task. The Korean giant is scarcely the root of the problem but is still the main trend. Through a combination of facets and processes, we actually have a potent smartphone market where both model volume and turn-over are at an all-time high. That’s particularly so for the budget and mid-ranger space, which is properly where the Galaxy A31 positions itself.

It is certainly one of Samsung’s cheaper entry points into the sought-after Super AMOLED display tech, giving it a neck up in front of siblings just like the Galaxy A11 and A21s. The confusion starts to stay in as soon as you look further up the Galaxy A computer device lineup, though. Particularly the Galaxy A41, which the A31 manages to outpace with a longer 6.4-inch screen diagonal and a larger 5,000 mAh battery. An odd choice, for sure, particularly since the A41 is a little more expensive in shops than the A31.

Samsung Galaxy A31

Body: 159.3×73.1×8.6mm, 185g; Plastic human anatomy and frame; Colors: Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush Blue, Prism Crush Red, Prism Crush White.

159.3×73.1×8.6mm, 185g; Plastic human anatomy and frame; Colors: Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush Blue, Prism Crush Red, Prism Crush White. Display: 6.40″ Super AMOLED, 1080x2400px resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, 411ppi.

6.40″ Super AMOLED, 1080x2400px resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, 411ppi. Chipset: Mediatek MT6768 Helio P65 (12nm): Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.7 GHz Cortex-A55); Mali-G52 MC2.

Mediatek MT6768 Helio P65 (12nm): Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.7 GHz Cortex-A55); Mali-G52 MC2. Memory: 64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM; eMMC 5.1; microSDXC (dedicated slot).

64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM; eMMC 5.1; microSDXC (dedicated slot). OS/Software: Android 10, One UI 2.0.

Android 10, One UI 2.0. Rear camera: Wide (main) : 48 MP, f/2.0, 26mm, 1/2.0″, 0.8µm, PDAF; Ultra wide angle : 8 MP, f/2.2, 123°, 1/4.0″, 1.12µm; Macro : 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro); Depth : 5 MP, f/2.4; LIGHT EMITTING DIODE flash, panorama, HDR.

: 48 MP, f/2.0, 26mm, 1/2.0″, 0.8µm, PDAF; : 8 MP, f/2.2, 123°, 1/4.0″, 1.12µm; : 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro); : 5 MP, f/2.4; LIGHT EMITTING DIODE flash, panorama, HDR. Front camera: 20 MP, f/2.2.

20 MP, f/2.2. Video capture: Rear camera : [email protected]; Front camera : [email protected]

: [email protected]; : [email protected] Battery: 5000mAh; Fast charging 15W.

5000mAh; Fast charging 15W. Misc: Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass; Radio, RDS, recording.

Things get weirder still when the Galaxy M family comes into play. The Galaxy M21 offers the same 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display, paired with a larger 6,000 mAh battery and a slightly different chipset. The in-house Exynos 9611 could be lacking behind the A31’s MediaTek P65 in raw performance, nonetheless it is made on a more-efficient 10nm manufacturing node and impressively manages to squeeze 4K video recording and gyro-based EIS from a not quite identical main camera setup. To obtain the same type of video capture versatility from the Galaxy A set device, you must look at the higher priced Galaxy A51, which utilizes the Exynos 9611 chipset, just like the Galaxy M21 and it has a smaller 4,000 mAh battery.

Confusion seems to be the most likely response to all of this. To be fair, not totally all of the Galaxy A and Galaxy M models are universally available across all markets, even if there is certainly often a big overlap. This helps when trying to navigate the sea of choices.

On still another positive note – the Galaxy A31 which we have been looking at today, still manages to stand-out among its Galaxy A siblings as a high-value offer. One that combines the inky blacks of a Super AMOLED panel with a 5,000 mAh battery – the greatest in the lineup. The Galaxy A51 has it beat with 4K video capture, EIS and higher resolution 12MP ultrawide camera but if none of those is particularly on top of your wish list, the Galaxy A31 remains the absolute most sensible choice from the lot.

Unboxing

Being the main relatively more-premium Galaxy A family group still has its perks, here and there, just like a richer accessory package. Our base configuration 64GB, plus 4GB Galaxy A31 review unit shipped with a good, even if basic pair of GH59-15055A earbuds, having an in-line microphone and volume controls. Also, a standard 15W Adaptive Fast Charging wall adapter and a Type-A to Type-C USB cable. Last, however, not least, we find a soft, yet thick and sturdy, transparent plastic case. So out-of-the-box you have got everything you need to truly get you up and running.

The box it self is nothing special. Cost-savings are apparent, with a sleeve rather than a top cover piece with no plastic cradles or dividers on the inside. Still, the outer material is tick and perfectly enough to serve its purpose and protect the Galaxy A31 in transit.