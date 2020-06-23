Samsung Galaxy A31 in for review

By
Jasyson
-

What makes a fantastic midranger? A bright and crisp display, capable cameras and a sizable battery paired with a power-efficient chipset, perhaps. Thats exactly what Samsung is thinking with the Galaxy A31, which is the most recent Galaxy A-series member to reach at our doorstep.

Based on looks alone it could be easy to mistake it for another recent Galaxy A-member – the A41 and a closer comparison reveals plenty of similarities.

The Galaxy A31 actually brings a larger 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display, a supplementary 5MP macro camera to go along with the 48MP primary and 5MP ultrawide shooters and a beefier 5,000mAh battery. Those are some serious advantages for the A31 and an obvious example of the convoluted naming policies that Samsung is bringing in the A-series.



The unit we got is in the Prism Crush Blue colorway and comes with an interesting back gradient finish with shifting colors. The retail package has a clear TPU case, wired earphones, USB-C cable and a 15W charger. The build of the A31 is plastic throughout and the back panel does bring a slight flex which doesnt feel quite satisfying.



Comparing the A31 to its predecessor the A30s we find a taller 20:9 aspect ratio and slimmer Infinity-U notch. The MediaTek Helio P65 sits at the helm paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

On paper, the Galaxy A31 has all the makings of a good midranger but well leave the conclusions for following the full review is completed.

