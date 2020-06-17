Samsung Galaxy A21s With 5,000mAh Battery, Quad Cameras Launched in India, Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A21s has launched in India because the latest mid-range smartphone offering from the South Korean tech giant. The phone includes specifications like a quad-camera setup at the back with a 48-megapixel main camera and a big 5,000mAh battery. The quad cameras are placed in an L-shaped manner on the top left of the back panel. It also offers an Infinity-O Display with the cutout placed on the most notable left corner of the screen. The Samsung Galaxy A21s debuted in the united kingdom in March, and is currently finally launching in India a month later.

Samsung Galaxy A21s price in India, sale date

Samsung Galaxy A21s is priced at Rs. 16499 for the 4GB + 64GB variant and at Rs. 18,499 for the 6GB + 64GB model in India. The phone will be available in Black, Blue, and White colour options. It will carry on sale via Flipkart, Samsung.com, other major online stores, and offline retailers beginning today. To recall, the Samsung Galaxy A21s premiered in the united kingdom last month for GBP 179 (roughly Rs. 16,500). The phone is slated to take sale in the region on June 19.

Samsung Galaxy A21s specifications

Samsung Galaxy A21s runs on the One UI, centered on Android 10. It includes a 6.5-inch HD+ (720X1,600 pixels) Infinity-O Display with 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by octa-core Exynos 850 (two quad cores clocked at 2.0GHz each) processor, paired with as much as 6GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage. The storage is expandable using a microSD card up to 512GB.

As mentioned, the Samsung Galaxy A21s includes quad cameras at the rear. The cameras include a 48-megapixel primary shooter with f/2.0 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel f/2.4 depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, it has a 13-megapixel sensor with f/2.2 aperture in the hole-punch cut fully out.

The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. The dimensions of the telephone are 75.3 x 163.6 x 8.9mm. It comes with a rear fingerprint sensor and facial recognition technology.

