Samsung Galaxy A21s specs, price, and renders leak

The Samsung Galaxy A21s might go official any time now and whereas we do not have a launch date but, its official-looking press renders have surfaced together with specs and pricing.

The Galaxy A21s is constructed round a 6.5″ PLS TFT show of 1600×720 pixel decision, with a punch gap within the upper-left nook for the 13MP selfie digital camera.

The smartphone has a fingerprint reader on the again conserving firm to an L-shaped quad digital camera setup, which is a mixture of a 48MP F/2.Zero fundamental, 8MP F/2.Zero ultrawide, and 2MP macro modules. The goal of the fourth unit is unknown, however it’s doubtless a depth sensor.

The Galaxy A21s could have an Exynos 850 SoC below the hood, paired with 3GB RAM. The smartphone will run Android 10 with One UI out of the field and have two storage choices – 32GB and 64GB. It will even have a microSD card slot for storage enlargement.

The A21s will likely be 8.9mm thick, weigh 191 grams, and pack a 5,000 mAh battery which is able to draw energy by way of a USB-C port. It will even include a 3.5mm headphone jack, positioned on the backside.











Samsung Galaxy A21s

The Galaxy A21s will solely assist 4G networks and have Bluetooth 5.0 and NFC chips onboard. It will likely be supplied within the colours and is anticipated to reach by the tip of this month with a beginning value of 199 or 209.

Source (in German)