Samsung Galaxy A21s review – GSMArena.com tests

Introduction

It is a tough job keeping up the Galaxy A series even for us, let alone for a regular user. There is one simple rule though – the lower the model number, the cheaper the phone. And the new Galaxy A21s isn’t an exception – it’s one very affordable smartphone with enough punch to make it an attractive offer.

While many of the recent Galaxy A phones have Super AMOLED screens, the most affordable ones, well, cannot afford such type of panels. That’s why the Galaxy A21s relies on a PLS TFT screen, and it’s 6.5″ one with basic 720p resolution. Samsung is powering the thing with its own Exynos 850 chip, which seems adequate on paper, but we are yet to see how it will perform under pressure.

The Galaxy A21s, in addition to its large screen, can also brag with a quad-camera on its back and a beefy 5,000mAh battery with fast charging support. The camera setup is what we usually see in mid-rangers, so we appreciate Samsung’s efforts to offer a little bit of everything – there is a 48MP primary, an 8MP ultrawide shooter, a 2MP macro and a 2MP depth sensor.

This new Galaxy A21s looks like most recent Galaxies and it runs the latest One UI 2.1. It is a sequel to the Galaxy A21, which saw an extremely limited release, with…