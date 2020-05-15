Samsung Galaxy A21s now official

After a number of detailed leaks the Samsung Galaxy A21s is now official. It brings an identical design to the Galaxy A21 however with a greater digicam setup, extra RAM choices and a bigger 5,000 mAh battery.

The telephone is constructed round a 6.5-inch HD+ AMOLED Infinity-O show. It boasts a 13MP selfie cam and a 20:9 facet ratio. Around the again we discover a 48MP major shooter alongside an 8MP ultrawide snapper and two 2MP modules  one for depth information and one other for macro photographs. The again additionally homes a fingerprint scanner.

Under the hood we’ve got an octa core CPU clocked at 2.zero GHz paired with 3GB, 4GB or 6GB RAM and 32/64GB expandable storage.

The telephone boots OneUI Core on high of Android 10. The battery is available in at 5,000 mAh and helps 15W wired charging.













Galaxy A21s coloration choices

The Galaxy A21s will be had in black, white, blue and crimson colours and can retail for 200. The telephone will probably be accessible beginning June 19.