Samsung Galaxy A21s Launching in India Today at 12:30pm: Expected Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A21s will be making its debut in India today at 12:30pm after being originally unmasked in the united kingdom last month. It is just a follow up to the Galaxy A21 that has been launched in early April. The Galaxy A21s includes quad rear cameras and a large 5,000mAh battery. It boasts of an Infinity-O display that places the selfie camera in the top left corner of the screen. The Galaxy A21s is just a mid-tier smartphone that packs impressive specifications.

Samsung Galaxy A21s price in India (expected)

The Samsung Galaxy A21s price in India is unknown, however the phone premiered in the united kingdom last month for GBP 179 (roughly Rs. 17,100). This price is for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant. It comes in three colour options namely, Black, Blue, and White.

The price for the Galaxy A21s in India will soon be revealed today when the phone launches at 12:30pm.

Samsung Galaxy A21s specifications

The Galaxy A21s by Samsung runs One UI, predicated on Android 10. It includes a 6.5-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) Infinity-O display with 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by an octa-core processor paired with 3GB of RAM. The Samsung Galaxy A21s also has a quad rear camera setup. There is just a 48-megapixel primary camera with f/2.0 aperture, an 8-megapixel sensor by having an ultra-wide f/2.2 lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor by having an f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies, there is certainly a 13-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 lens.

For storage, there is 32GB onboard and it is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). The Galaxy A21s is backed with a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging. It has a rear fingerprint sensor and facial recognition technology. The dimensions of the phone are 75.3 x 163.6 x 8.9mm.

