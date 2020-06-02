Samsung Galaxy A21s goes on sale in Russia

The Samsung Galaxy A21s unveiled final month is now on sale in Russia. It has two reminiscence variations – 3GB/32GB priced at RUB15,990 ($230/210) and 4GB/64GB that prices RUB16,990 ($245/220). It’s accessible for buy by Samsung’s official Russian website in Red, Black, and Blue colours.

The Samsung Galaxy A21s is constructed round a 6.5″ Infinity-O LCD of 1600×720 pixel decision. The smartphone’s powered by the Exynos 850 SoC and boots Android 10 with One UI 2.0 on prime.

The Galaxy A21s comes with a complete of 5 cameras – a 13MP selfie shooter on the entrance and a 48MP foremost digital camera on the again joined by an 8MP ultrawide, 2MP macro and 2MP depth sensor modules.

The Galaxy A21s includes a rear-mounted fingerprint reader for biometric authentication and packs a 5,000 mAh battery that prices by a USB-C port at as much as 15W.

