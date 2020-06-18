Samsung Galaxy A21s and Galaxy A51 5G arrive in France

Samsung has brought the Galaxy A21s and Galaxy A51 5G to France. The company hasn’t unveiled the French prices of either of the smartphones yet but said that the A51 5G will continue sale at the conclusion of June through their official site and select partner outlets. There’s no word on when the A21s will be available, though.

Both smartphones will be available in three colors and come with a free two-month YouTube Premium subscription. The A21s will arrive in a 3GB/32GB memory configuration and the A51 5G may have 6GB RAM and 128GB storage onboard.

The Galaxy A21s is powered by the Exynos 850 SoC and sports a 6.5″ HD+ LCD with a punch hole in the top-left corner for the 13MP selfie camera. Around the back, it has a 48MP primary camera joined by an 8MP ultrawide, 2MP macro and 2MP depth sensor units. The smartphone packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.







Samsung Galaxy A21s

The Galaxy A51 5G, alternatively, has an Exynos 980 SoC at the helm and is built around a 6.5″ AMOLED display of FullHD+ resolution. The smartphone has a 4,500 mAh battery underneath the hood that charges at up to 15W, and it comes with a total of five cameras – a 32MP selfie shooter on leading and a quad camera setup at the comprising a 48MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 5MP macro and 5MP depth sensor modules.

You can head this way to see the step by step specs of Galaxy A21s and Galaxy A51 5G.







Samsung Galaxy A51 5G

