Samsung Galaxy A20s, A207M, 32GB, GSM, Unlocked Phone, Dual-SIM, Blue

When you’re traveling through new worlds, vlogs, and games, Galaxy A20s’s bigger screen makes for a better view. Its 6.5-inch Infinity-V display stretches from edge to edge, taking your everyday experiences from good to amazing. Triple camera makes your moments feel special with the 13MP, 5MP Depth Camera, and 8MP Ultra Wide Camera. The Depth Camera spotlights your subject, while the Ultra Wide Camera fits in 120-degrees worth of memories. So everyday moments stay clear and bright. Fit more in your photos with the Ultra Wide Camera. The 77-degree Wide angle and 120-degree Ultra Wide angle let you capture what you see, so you won’t miss the moment from where you stand. Now it’s even easier to get a great panorama. he 5MP Depth Camera lets you adjust the depth of field before and after you nail the shot. The advanced Depth Camera knocks out unwanted background noise from your images to make them look more professional. The camera’s on you, so it’s your time to shine. Galaxy A20s’s 8MP front camera makes your selfies look more stunning, and with Live focus, you get a gentle background blur that makes your personality the star of the picture. A powerful Octa-core processor and 3GB/4GB of RAM handle your graphic-heavy games and live streams at rapid speeds. With 32/64GB of internal memory and up to 512GB of external storage, you have plenty of room to stream, download, and post. You do a lot in your day-to-day, so do it on a phone that lasts. Galaxy A20s’s 4,000 mAh (typical)* battery and 15W Fast Charging technology mean you’re powered. Share with friends, watch streams, and do what you love on a phone that lasts.

Memory: 32GB 3GB RAM – microSD, up to 512GB – Dual-SIM

Main Camera: Triple – 13 MP, f/1.8, 27mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.2, depth sensor w/ LED flash, panorama, HDR : Selfie Camera: 8 MP, f/2.0

OS: Android 9.0 (Pie) – Chipset: Qualcomm SDM450 Snapdragon 450 – CPU: Octa-core 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53 -GPU: Adreno 506

WLAN: Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot – Bluetooth: 4.2, A2DP, LE – GPS: Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS – USB: Type-C 1.0 reversible connector