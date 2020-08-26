Samsung Galaxy A12 is on the way, some details leak

Samsung is preparing to revitalize among its lowest-end gadgets in the Galaxy A line quickly. We’re discussing the A11, which introduced back in May, however is quickly due to be changed by the upcoming Galaxy A12.

This phone will have the design number SM-A125F, according to a brand-new report. That’s not unexpected at all, taking into consideration Samsung’s calling plan and the reality that the A11 is SM-A115F.

Samsung Galaxy A11

The A12 is stated to come in 2 storage choices: 32GB and 64GB. The latter, upper tier was missing out on from its predecessor. The A12 is anticipated to keep the A11’s PLS TFT touchscreen along with sport a triple rear video camera setup, although the precise details of that have not been outed this time around. The A12 will have a capacitive finger print sensing unit someplace on its body, probably at the back.

No even more details are readily available at the minute, however considering that the leak floodgates have actually opened we anticipate to hear more about the A12 quickly, and we’ll keep you published.

Source