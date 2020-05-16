Samsung Galaxy A11, Galaxy A41 Price Revealed

Samsung Galaxy A11 and Galaxy A41 costs have been revealed. Both Samsung telephones had been unveiled in March with triple rear cameras. In phrases of variations, the Galaxy A11 debuted because the successor to the Galaxy A10 and incorporates a hole-punch show design. The Galaxy A41, then again, was launched because the successor to the Galaxy A40 and included a waterdrop-style show notch. The Galaxy A11 is available in 2GB and 3GB RAM choices. However, the Galaxy A41 has a single 4GB RAM variant.

Samsung Galaxy A11 value, availability particulars

The Samsung Galaxy A11 value is about at THB 5,199 (roughly Rs. 12,300) for the 3GB RAM variant. The telephone is already available for purchase in Thailand by means of the Samsung on-line retailer. However, there are not any particulars concerning the world availability of the smartphone. The firm has additionally not offered any details about its 2GB RAM choice.

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy A11 was unveiled on-line in March because the successor to the Galaxy A10. The telephone is available in Black, Blue, Red, and White.

Samsung Galaxy A41 value, availability particulars

The Samsung Galaxy A41 value is about at EUR 299 (roughly Rs. 24,600) for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration, as announced by means of a press assertion. The telephone is available for pre-orders within the Netherlands. Details about its world availability and pricing are but to be revealed, although. Moreover, it is available in Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush White, and Prism Crush Blue color choices.

In March, the Samsung Galaxy A41 went official by means of a list that emerged on NTT DoCoMo’s website in Japan.

Samsung Galaxy A11 specs, options

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy A11 runs Android and incorporates a 6.4-inch HD+ (720×1560 pixels) Infinity-O Display with a 19.5:9 facet ratio. Under the hood, the telephone has the 1.8GHz SoC, coupled with as much as 3GB of RAM. There is the triple rear digicam setup that features a 13-megapixel major sensor with an f/1.Eight lens, 5-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.Four lens. The telephone additionally has an 8-megapixel selfie digicam sensor on the entrance together with an f/2.zero lens.

Samsung has offered 32GB of onboard storage that’s expandable by way of microSD card (as much as 512GB). Besides, the telephone packs a 4,000mAh battery that helps 15W quick charging.

Samsung Galaxy A41 specs, options

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy A41 runs Android and has a 6.1-inch full-HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED show with a 20:9 facet ratio. The telephone is powered by an octa-core SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM. It comes with the triple rear digicam setup that features a 48-megapixel major sensor with an f/2.zero lens and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens. There can also be a 5-megapixel depth sensor. Further, the handset comes with a 25-megapixel selfie digicam sensor on the entrance that has an f/2.zero lens.

Samsung Galaxy A41 incorporates a waterdrop-style Infinity-U Display

In phrases of storage, the Samsung Galaxy A41 has 64GB of inner storage that’s expandable by way of microSD card (as much as 512GB). There is a 3,500mAh battery that helps 15W charging.

