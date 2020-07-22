Samsung Galaxy A10s (32GB, 2GB RAM) Duos w/ 13MP Camera Dual SIM GSM Factory Unlocked A107M/DS – US + Global 4G LTE International Model (Red, 32 GB)



Built for ImmersionA 15.79cm (6.2”) HD+ immersive screen with an Infinity-V display that lets you binge-watch at ease and level-up your gaming. Built for DepthClick incredible pictures and shoot amazing videos with a 13MP + 2MP (Depth) dual-camera set-up. Built to LastA 4000mAh battery that goes on and on and on so that you get to do more. Built for ConvenienceUnlock your device with just a touch or by holding it up to your face. Super simple, super secure. Built to PerformBe one step ahead with the powerful 3GB RAM that gives you a super snappy experience. Built to ImpressWith a premium glossy-finish, the new A10s comes in 3 fascinating colors and is sure to turn some heads. HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 – LTE band B1(2100), B2(1900), B3(1800), B4(AWS), B5(850), B7(2600), B8(900), B12(700), B17(700), B28(700) – DUAL SIM (Nano-SIM). International Model Compatible with Most GSM Carriers like T-Mobile, AT&T, MetroPCS, etc. Will NOT work with CDMA Carriers Such as Verizon, Sprint, Boost

6.2″, IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22 (12 nm), Octa-core Processor

Dual SIM, Unlocked, Android 9.0 (Pie), Samsung One UI; 32GB storage expandable with SD card up to 512GB + 2 GB RAM

13MP+2MP Dual Rear Camera (F1.8), 8MP Front-Facing Camera (F2.0), Does NOT have NFC

2G bands: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900, 3G bands: HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100, 4G bands: LTE band B1(2100), B2(1900), B3(1800), B4(AWS), B5(850), B7(2600), B8(900), B12(700), B17(700), B28(700)