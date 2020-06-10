Samsung Galaxy A01e Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench, Key Specifications Tipped

Samsung Galaxy A01 budget Android phone was launched in December a year ago. Now, a brand new variant of the phone, possibly called the Samsung Galaxy A01e, might be in the works. An unannounced Samsung phone with the model number SM-A013F has surfaced on Geekbench and it is rumoured to function as Galaxy A01e, given its model number. As per the Geekbench listing, the Samsung Galaxy A01e might be powered by three-year old MediaTek MT6739 SoC.

A new Samsung device with the model number SM-A031F has been spotted on Geekbench. While the name of this phone is not known, it is speculated to be called the Samsung Galaxy A01e. The listing Geekbench suggests that the Samsung Galaxy A01e will run on Android 10, presumably with One UI tweaks. The phone can also be tipped to be powered by the MediaTek MT6739 processor from 2017 that’s clocked at 1.5GHz. The Samsung Galaxy A01e is likely to pack 1GB of RAM as well.

The single-core score for the Samsung Galaxy A01e on Geekbench is 542 points, while the multi-core score for the phone is listed to be 1,468 points. Apart out of this, there is nothing else that is known about the upcoming phone.

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy A01 comes with a 5.7-inch HD+ Infinity-V display, and is powered by an octa-core SoC. The phone comes with 2GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage, and a separate microSD card for storage expansion. The dual camera setup on the back of the Samsung Galaxy A01 includes a 13-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel secondary shooter. For selfies, the device includes a 5-megapixel camera aswell. The Samsung Galaxy A01 packs a 3,000mAh battery.

OnePlus 8 vs Mi 10 5G: Which Is the Best ‘Value Flagship’ Phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you yourself can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.