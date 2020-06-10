Samsung Galaxy A01 variant with removable battery visits Geekbench

Samsung launched the Galaxy A01 final December, and up to now it has been probably the most reasonably priced member of the brand new A household. That’s set to alter quickly, although.

The Korean firm is engaged on a model of the A01 that is even lower-end, and thus must be even cheaper. Not simply that, however this one will sport what’s a uncommon unicorn within the smartphone world lately: a removable battery (with 3,000 mAh capability).

The battery itself surfaced some time again, and now the handset has been noticed within the Geekbench database. We solely comprehend it by its mannequin quantity, SM-A013F. For reference, word that the A01’s mannequin quantity is SM-A015F.

The A013F has been rumored to launch because the Galaxy A01e, however that may break with Samsung’s naming traditions, which might have an “e” iteration of the A01 have the mannequin quantity SM-A012F as a substitute.

So it is unclear what precisely this system will find yourself being referred to as, however with its 1GB of RAM and MediaTek MT6739 SoC (with a 1.5 GHz quad-core Cortex-A53 CPU), it’s certain to be filth low cost. It may find yourself being launched solely in particular markets, we’ll have to attend and see.

Source | Via 1 | Via 2 | Via 3