Samsung Galaxy A01 Core specs confirmed by Google as it gathers certifications

Samsung is preparing a new ultra-affordable smartphone for the developing markets called Galaxy A01 Core. The phone was certified at Bluetooth SIG with Bluetooth 5.0 and it appeared in the Google Play Console, which gave us the main element specs and a photo.

The new phone may have 720p display and an outdated chipset with just 1GB of RAM.

The chipset is MT6739WW – a rather rare platform MediaTek deemed unworthy of a Helio moniker. We have previously seen it in the Nokia 1 Plus – it has four CPU Cortex-A53 cores running at 1.5GHz. The phone will run the most recent Android 10, but we have been unsure if it would be the full featured version or the lightweight Go edition.

The phone it self has rather standard entry-level looks with regular bezels on top and bottom, however, not thick enough to put a button on the bottom side. The screen is rather tall and the amount rocker is visible on the right-hand side, above the ability key.

The phone also appeared at the Wi-Fi Alliance internet site under two names SM-A013F and SM-A013F_DS (as in Dual SIM), revealing the organization is get yourself ready for multiple market launches. The Galaxy A01 Core may have Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, and the certification also confirmed yet again the Android 10 OS.

