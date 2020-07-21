Samsung Galaxy A01 Core quietly unveiled

Without much fanfare, Samsung unveiled its most affordable phone in Indonesia with the Galaxy A01 Core. It offers all he basics in an entry-level phone like an HD display, a single rear camera and runs Android 10 (Go edition).

The A01 Core is built around a 5.3-inch PLS LCD with HD+ resolution, 18.5:9 ratio, and rather thick bezels. There’s a 5MP selfie shooter and a around the back we find a single 8MP camera and LED flash. The phone features a plastic build with a ridge-like pattern on the back.

Under the hood we have the Mediatek MT6739 chipset from 2017 with quad-core CPU, 1GB RAM and 16/32GB storage. The phone also sports a 3,000 mAh battery, headphone jack and hybrid SIM slot.

The Galaxy A01 Core is available in blue, black and red with a retail price of IDR 1,099,000 ($74). Starting today the phone can be had for IDR 999,000 ($67) as part of the first flash sale event which ends on July 23.

Source (in Indonesian)