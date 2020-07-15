Samsung Galaxy A series to come with OIS next year

Samsung’s Galaxy S and Note series flagships come equipped with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), but according to the latest report coming out of South Korea, we’ll see some top models in Samsung’s Galaxy A lineup also feature OIS technology next year.

This will not be the first time Samsung will include OIS in its Galaxy A lineup, though. We’ve seen Galaxy A series smartphones with OIS before, however the company has reportedly decided to pack OIS on its Galaxy A lineup again due to the increased competition in the mid-range segment.









Samsung Galaxy A71

Besides, the sales of Samsung’s 2020 flagships have also been significantly less than stellar and the company may be planning to make up for it with the Galaxy A lineup by including enticing features like OIS.

There’s no word from Samsung in regards to the inclusion of OIS on its Galaxy A series yet, however the A72 is expected to be one of many first smartphones in the lineup to come with OIS.

Source (in Korean) | Via