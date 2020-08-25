Samsung Galaxy 8″ Tab A Wi-Fi Tablet 32GB, Silver, Includes Bonus 32GB MicroSD Card, SM-T290NZSCXAR (Renewed)



Price: $134.95

(as of Aug 25,2020 20:22:04 UTC – Details)





Perfectly sized for comfortable holding, the Galaxy Tab A 8.0″ was designed with a minimized bezel, giving you more room to view your favorite content. The premium metallic finish and lightweight design make it easy to use around the house or on the go.

The 8.0″ display draws you in when viewing content, playing games, shopping or curling up with a good book. Plus, dual speakers dial up the action, delivering spacious sound for all your movies, music and shows.

You’ll never have to delete songs, photos, videos or your favorite games to make room, thanks to 32GB of built-in memory.

Create and capture memories by taking crisp photos with the 8MP rear camera with autofocus. Thanks to the front-facing camera, you can video chat with friends and loved ones.

Includes 32GB microSD Card