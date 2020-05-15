Samsung Frame TV 2020 Lineup Set to Launch in India Next Week, Flipkart Teases Availability

Samsung Frame TV 2020 lineup is about to launch in India subsequent week. While the official launch is happening in the approaching days, Flipkart has teased the brand new Samsung Frame TV fashions by means of a devoted microsite. The new Frame TV lineup will come preloaded with Samsung Art Store and embrace Apple AirPlay 2 help. The microsite by Flipkart additionally reveals that there might be three completely different display screen sizes this time. Notably, Samsung has six completely different fashions in the Frame TV 2020 lineup in the US — with the 75-inch mannequin being the most important in the vary.

As per the details accessible by means of the Flipkart itemizing, the Samsung Frame TV 2020 lineup will debut in India with three completely different dimension choices. Originally, Samsung introduced the 55-inch Frame TV to India in 2018 after which added the 65-inch mannequin final yr. It, thus, offers a touch that the 75-inch possibility that’s accessible in the US would additionally make manner to the Indian market this time.

Samsung Frame TV 2020 worth in India (anticipated)

Samsung is launching the Frame TV 2020 lineup in India subsequent week. Details in regards to the availability and pricing might be revealed on the time of its launch. Nevertheless, we have already got the US prices that give some perspective to what we’ll get in the nation. The 55-inch Samsung Frame TV mannequin is out there at $1,499.99 (roughly Rs. 1,13,900), whereas the 65-inch possibility is priced at $1,999.99 (roughly Rs. 1,51,800) and the top-of-the-line, 75-inch mannequin carries a price ticket of $2,999.99 (roughly Rs. 2,27,700).

Samsung Frame TV 2020 specs

The Samsung Frame TV 2020 lineup will include an Art Mode to show premium paintings when the TV is the idle mode. You can even obtain new artworks from the Samsung Art Store. The Frame TVs even have a customisable body and include Quantum Dot expertise that may produce up to 100 p.c color quantity in the DCI-P3 color area. Further, you will get twin LED backlighting that’s touted to alter the color tone as per your content material.

Samsung has bundled its OneRemote with the Frame TV 2020 lineup that may robotically detect and management all suitable related gadgets and content material. The distant management additionally has devoted keys to entry over-the-top (OTT) companies akin to Amazon Prime Video and Netflix.

The Frame TV 2020 lineup runs Samsung’s Smart TV that’s based mostly on Tizen and helps options akin to Bixby Voice and a full Web browser. The Frame TV fashions even have connectivity choices akin to HDMI, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, and Bluetooth and are powered by Quantum Processor 4K.

