Samsung foldable wireless charger leaks

Even a day prior to Samsung’s huge occasion, leaks do not reveal indications of decreasing. This one has to do with a foldable wireless charger and the images originate from a trusted leakster @rquandt













The charger in black

The charger has a design number EP-N3300 and it can put down or stand. The kickstand does not look adjustable, though. Nothing too unique concerning charging speeds, either, as the report states 9W.















The charger in white

The charger is available in black and white and package states it can be utilized with other, non-Samsung gadgets, particularlyApple But given that many phones support the very same Qi wireless charging basic, it ought to work with them also.

Source