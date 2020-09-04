Samsung EVO+ Plus 512GB MicroSD Card Works with Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Phone, Note 10 Lite (MB-MC512HA) Bundle with (1) Everything But Stromboli SD & MicroSDXC Memory Card Reader



Get the most out of your smartphone or tablet PC with Samsung’s EVO Micro Memory Card. This high endurance memory card features super fast speeds for transferring music, photos, videos, or video games and is UHS-1 enabled to capture high-res photos and video. Samsung SDXC and SDHC cards are waterproof, temperature proof, magnet proof, and X-ray proof, so this reliable memory card ensures your files and data remain safe during life’s little mishaps. An included SD adapter lets you use the card with your digital camera, laptop, or desktop computer. Compatible with the Samsung Note 20 Ultra, Samsung Note 10 Lite, Galaxy Note 10+ 5G, Galaxy Note 10+ (Note 10 Plus), Note Fan Edition, Samsung Note 9, Samsung Note 8 and other compatible Samsung Galaxy models. Bundle includes (1) 512 GB Samsung Evo SD memory card with adapter and (1) Everything But Stromboli SD, TF, M2, MS Multi slot Card Reader.

Bundle includes (1) 512GB Samsung Evo Plus with SD adapter and (1) Everything But Stromboli Multi-slot Card Reader – Includes SD, Micro SD (TF), M2, and MS slots for easy transfer

Fast read speed up to 100MB/s and write speed up to 90MB/s for high quality 4k pictures and video

This essential Samsung memory card phone accessory is rated Speed Class 10, UHS-I Card, U3, for high performance, fast speed, 4k video recording, high resolution pictures, mobile gaming, music and more

Note 20 Ultra Memory Card is water proof, magnet proof, temperature proof, and x-ray proof

Micro SD Card for Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and Note 10 Lite is guaranteed to be compatible with these two models. Check compatibility with other Samsung Galaxy models before purchase (please note that the Galaxy Note 20 does not have a card slot, only the Note 20 Ultra has a slot from this series)