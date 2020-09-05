Samsung EO-IC100BBEGUS Corded Type-C Earphones, Black



Enjoy undistorted, studio-quality audio. The Samsung Type-C Earphones are constructed to truly separate left and right signals up to 10 times better than 3. 5mm headphones. And the built-in DAC enhances the quality of what you listen to, so your playlist comes to life as the artist intended. Made with 2-way speakers, the Samsung Type-C Earphones offer rich audio that comes through clear and balanced. The technology is tuned by AKG, so you get pro-grade sound quality. Crafted with lightweight materials, each earbud is designed to sit comfortably in your ears so you can tune out the world with your music — just choose from the included eartip options to get the right fit. And the fabric cable prevents the earphones from getting tangled up in your bag or pocket.

Compatible Phone Models: Universal Support To Phones And Tablets With Type-C Port Galaxy S10 Galaxy Note10