Samsung Electronics UN32J4000C 32-Inch 720p LED TV (2015 Model)

Experience a wider range of color in clear HD 720p for a truly enriched home entertainment experience. Enjoy your favorite movies, TV and games with enhanced color and brightness in a slimmer profile thanks to the J4000’s Slim FLED backlighting technology.
Enjoy a clear moving picture resolution at Motion Rate 60 with amazing refresh rate, processing speed and backlight technology.
See every image as the director intended with enriched colors – even with older, non-HD content.
Power Supply (V): AC110-120V 60Hz