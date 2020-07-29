Samsung Electronics 43-inch Class SERIF QLED Serif Series – 4K UHD Quantum HDR 4X Smart TV with Alexa Built-in (QN43LS01TAFXZA, 2020 Model)



Price: $997.99

(as of Jul 29,2020 02:54:47 UTC – Details)



It does not belong to the world of television, but it belongs to the world we live in. Blurring the line between design and tech nology, Samsung introduces The Serif. The Serif challenges the way we view technology and its interaction with the space around it. DISCLAIMERS: *QLED televisions can produce 100% Color Volume in the DCI P3 color space, the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television.**Background feature accuracy may vary based on TV location and is dependent on wall designs, patterns and/or colors. SmartThings app on a mobile device (Android, iOS) is required for some functionality. App features may be limited at launch; please continue to check for updates.

100% COLOR VOLUME WITH QUANTUM DOT: Quantum Dots produce over a billion shades of color that stay true to life, even in bright scenes.*

NFC ON TV: Experience the one-touch sound mirroring between your compatible Android mobile device and The Serif to listen to your favorite music.

THE SERIF AMBIENT MODE+: Elevates your space by turning a blank screen into décor, artwork, pictures or other visuals. Comes with the Bouroullec palette, available only on The Serif.**

QUANTUM PROCESSOR 4K: This powerful processor uses deep learning AI to transform everything you watch into stunning 4K.

Connectivity Technology: Hdmi