Samsung Elec wins $6.6 billion Verizon order for network equipment By Reuters

By Joyce Lee and Heekyong Yang

SEOUL (Reuters) – Samsung Electronics (KS:) said on Monday it had won a $6.64 billion order to provide wireless communication solutions to Verizon (N:) in the United States, a major win for the South Korean firm in the next-generation 5G network market.

Samsung’s global prospects for its network business have improved following U.S. sanctions on its bigger rival Huawei, analysts said.

Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg told CNBC in July last year that Verizon does not use any Huawei equipment. Verizon had already been a Samsung customer before the order.

Verizon is believed to be Nokia’s (HE:) biggest customer, JP Morgan research said in a July note.

“Samsung winning the order from Verizon would help the company expand its telecom equipment business abroad, potentially giving leverage to negotiate with other countries,” said Park Sung-soon, an analyst at Cape Investment and Securities.

The order is for network equipment, a Samsung spokesman said. The company declined to comment on detailed terms the contract such as the portion of 5G-capable equipment included.

“With this latest long-term strategic contract, we will…