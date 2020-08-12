Samsung details Note20 Ultra’s VRR display and how it helps battery life

Samsung’s brand new Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G boasts the company’s first variable refresh rate AMOLED panel so the company details some of the advantages of this panel compared to some of its competitors and the S20 Ultra’s 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X.

First and foremost, Samsung says that the panel can adjust its refresh rate in more than just 3 steps. The current 120Hz panels can either do 60, 90 or 120Hz while this one can go down to 30 and 10Hz and can do so dynamically. The S20 Ultra’s display, for example, is fixed at static 120Hz no matter the content on the screen and that’s that.

Samsung is doing so with the help of a new LTPO backplane technology for higher switching performance and lower consumption as well. The engineers say that this implementation saves you around 22% power in general use while the 10Hz mode saves up to 60% compared to current panels.

We are working on the full review of the Galaxy Note20 Ultra and have some interesting findings on the topic so stay tuned.

Source (in Korean) | Via