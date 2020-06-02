Samsung details its 8nm Exynos 850 chipset for entry-level devices

Samsung unveiled the entry-level Galaxy A21s powered by the Exynos 850 earlier a few weeks again, however now that the cellphone is up for buy the Korean firm lastly revealed extra about its new chipset.

The Exynos 850, which is the most recent entry-level SoC by Samsung. It is constructed on the 8nm LPP course of, packs eight Cortex-A55 cores with a most frequency of two.Zero GHz and doesnt help any kind of 5G.

The Exynos 850, codenamed S5E3830, has an ARM Mali-G52 GPU and helps LDDR4x RAM and eMMC 5.1 storage.

Front and rear cameras as much as 21.7 MP are supported, but when a producer desires to make use of a dual-camera setup, it’s restricted to 16 MP + 5 MP.



Video help is as much as 1080p at 60 fps, and the display screen help maxes out at Full HD+ or 2520 x 1080 pixels. Connectivity contains 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and there’s help for FM Radio. The LTE help is proscribed to Cat.7 downlink and Cat.13 uplink.

The Exynos 850 is already in mass manufacturing and can probably be discovered in additional reasonably priced smartphones and tablets within the coming months.

