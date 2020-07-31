Samsung Corded Type-C Earphones, White (EO-IC100BWEGUS)



Enjoy undistorted, studio-quality audio. The Samsung Type-C Earphones are constructed to truly separate left and right signals up to 10 times better than 3. 5mm headphones. And the built-in DAC enhances the quality of what you listen to, so your playlist comes to life as the artist intended. Made with 2-way speakers, the Samsung Type-C Earphones offer rich audio that comes through clear and balanced. The technology is tuned by AKG, so you get pro-grade sound quality. Crafted with lightweight materials, each earbud is designed to sit comfortably in your ears so you can tune out the world with your music — just choose from the included eartip options to get the right fit. And the fabric cable prevents the earphones from getting tangled up in your bag or pocket.

Included Components: Earbuds

Compatible Devices: Laptop