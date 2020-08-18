Samsung confirms devices eligible for 3 Android OS updates

During the Galaxy Note 20 occasion, Samsung made a huge push in its software application upgrade policy. The maker verified that beginning with the Galaxy S10 series, all upcoming flagship devices will be ensured 3 generations ofAndroid OS updates Now, we have the complete gadget list and it likewise consists of choose members of the Galaxy A, Note and Tab S series along with all of Samsung’s collapsible devices.

As individuals keep their devices for longer, we are working to bring safe defense and interesting brand-new functions to the devices currently in their hands. By supporting as much as 3 generations of Android OS upgrade, we are extending the life-cycle of our Galaxy items and making a pledge that we will offer an easy and safe mobile experience that makes the most of the most recent developments as quickly as they are offered.

We likewise get to learn more about what 3 generations of OS updates requires. The Galaxy S20 lineup, which introduced with Android 10 for example will get its very first upgrade with Android 11 indicating it will get 2 more updates after that. We likewise found out that the S20 lineup will be initially in line from Samsung’s portfolio to get the Android 11 upgrade, later on this year. Other devices will “follow shortly after”.

Eligible devices: