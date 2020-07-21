Samsung Chromebook 4 + Chrome OS 15.6″ Full HD Intel Celeron Processor N4000 4GB RAM 32Gb Emmc Gigabit Wi-Fi -XE350XBA-K01US – Silver



Price: $299.00

(as of Jul 21,2020 09:21:09 UTC – Details)



The quality of Samsung Meets the accessibility of chrome OS. Immerse yourself in the content you love on 15.6 inches of truly maximized screen space. Its all-new light and compact design lets you stream, work, create, and play on a fast, secure device designed to take everywhere.

Large and immersive 15.6” display in a compact frame

Military-grade durability

Ultra-fast connectivity with Gigabit Wi-Fi

Advanced security with multiple layers of built-in virus protection

10.5 hours of battery life

Google Assistant enabled