Samsung app confirms new earbuds will be called Galaxy Buds Live and feature noise cancellation

We have actually seen a lot of images of Samsung’s new bean-shaped earbuds, however an early upgrade to Samsung’s Galaxy Buds buddy app has actually validated almost all the information about the upcoming earphones, consisting of the authorities Galaxy Buds Live name and assistance for active noise cancellation.

The app likewise reveals a quick guide on how to use the distinctively formed earbuds and reveals that the earbuds will have touch controls (set to toggle active noise cancellation by default), which can likewise be handicapped if you do not like touch controls. The app flaunts a Find My Earbuds setting and equalizer choices– basic functions for earphones like this.

The app marks the most main expose yet for the Galaxy Buds Live, which have actually currently turned up in a dripped marketing video that reveals the earbuds in action, in addition to a lot of pictures of the earphones and their charging case. The just genuine information missing out on are just how much the Galaxy Buds Live will expense and when you’ll be able to purchase them.

Samsung is anticipated to reveal the Galaxy Buds Live at its upcoming Unpacked occasion on August 5th at 10 AM ET, where the business is likewise anticipated to reveal the Galaxy Note 20 lineup (and potentially even a new Galaxy Fold design).