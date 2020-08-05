Samsung announces the Galaxy Z Fold 2 with bigger screens and better cameras

Samsung has officially announced the Galaxy Z Fold 2 at its Unpacked occasion, the follower to in 2015’s Galaxy Fold, with a brand-new electronic camera system, bigger external screen, and hole-punch cameras that offer the brand-new design a much more classy and cohesive appearance than the initial.

The brand-new Galaxy Z Fold 2– relabelled to match the Galaxy Z Flip and Z Flip 5G launched previously this year– marks Samsung’s very first significant refresh for its flagship collapsible phone and wants to enhance on almost every imperfection of the initial design.

Instead of an uncomfortable, small external screen, the Z Fold 2 has a full-size 6.2- inch screen that covers the whole front of the phone, making it much more functional without needing to unfold the bigger screen. The primary screen is likewise bigger, at 7.6-inches. And the strange, notched corner that ruined the leading right corner of the versatile interior panel is gone, too, changed by a less meddlesome hole-punch electronic camera that uses up far less area on the folding OLED screen.

The most significant concern, obviously, is how resilient the Galaxy Z Fold 2 will be. The initial Fold was infamously postponed for months after the very first evaluation systems of the $1,980 phone started …