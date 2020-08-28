Samsung announces record-breaking Galaxy Note20 pre-orders in the UK

The Samsung Galaxy Note20 duo is now on open sale and it’s time for some numbers. The Korean tech giant’s UK arm has actually summarized the pre-order project and the numbers look fantastic.

Compared to the Galaxy Note10, the Note20 lineup offered 49% more systems throughout the pre-order stage with the hero Mystic Bronze color accounting for about 46% of those.

However, Samsung does not state how these sales are dispersed in between the Note20 and the Note20 Ultra 5G. Numbers from China suggested that the more exceptional offering is outselling the vanilla design 10:1, although those were based upon an extremely little sample.

Source