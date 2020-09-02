Samsung announces Galaxy A42 5G – its cheapest 5G phone yet

Samsung is broadening its 5G portfolio with a brand-new phone calledGalaxy A42 5G In a rather unusual statement the business shared pictures of the phone, however just a few of its specifications with a pledge to provide the rest later.





Samsung Galaxy A42 5G

The Galaxy A42 5G is developed around a 6.6- inch Super AMOLED, and while we didn’t get the resolution of the panel, the A41 currently has a 1080p screen so anything else would be a surprise. The under- screen finger print sensing unit will likewise be certainly rollovered together with the waterdrop notch for the selfie cam on top.

There are 4 more video cameras at the back, which is another than what the A31 uses, however we got no information on their function or the precise modules utilized. The small lens on the lower right one plainly hints that it’s a depth senor though.

The last bit we can deduce originates from the name – the Galaxy A42 5G need to be more affordable than the existing most budget friendly Samsung phone with next gen network assistance – the Galaxy A515G Of course it’s prematurely to hypothesize on particular numbers.











Samsung Galaxy A42 5G

The complete Galaxy A42 5G information will be exposed“closer to its launch later in the year” The Galaxy A40 and Galaxy A41 got here in March, however this time around Samsung is plainly breaking the 12- month cycle.